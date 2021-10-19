Polish Prime Minister argued with the head of the European Commission on the rule of law of the EU :: Politics :: RBC

Ursula von der Leyen began her speech by reminding that the EU is proud of Poland’s membership and the history of the Polish people who defeated the communist dictatorship: “Almost 40 years ago, in December 1981, the communist regime in Poland declared martial law. Many leaders were thrown into prison simply because they stood up for their rights <...> People wanted freedom to choose their government, freedom of speech and press, they wanted to fight corruption and independence of the courts that would protect their rights. ” “The recent ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court,” von der Leyen continued, “calls a lot of this into question.” The EU has long been concerned about what is happening in Poland, in particular the dismissal of judges without explanation, which threatens the independence of the courts, and this principle is a pillar of the rule of law. The decision of the Constitutional Court “calls into question the very foundation of the European Union”, is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order, which guarantees equal rights and mutual trust between EU members, said the head of the European Commission.

Speaking about how the European Commission intends to act in relation to Poland, von der Leyen recalled several options: the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court can be appealed, and financial instruments can be applied, the EU can also use Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union, which allows depriving representatives of countries that violate the treaty of certain rights, including the right to vote in the Council of the EU.

Read on RBC Pro

“I reject the language of threats and blackmail”

Morawiecki responded to the accusations of the head of the European Commission much longer than the five minutes allotted by the regulations. He accused Brussels of dividing into countries of the first and second classes and the unequal rules for all. He also made a long historical excursion, noting that Poland is protecting the EU eastward from Russia, and warned that the EU may soon face the widespread consequences of the energy crisis, which it blamed on Moscow.

The Polish prime minister denied accusations that his government intends to withdraw Poland from the European Union. “Europe is our place. We do not want to go anywhere, ”he assured. “I reject the language of threats and blackmail,” he responded to earlier calls for sanctions against his country. Morawiecki rejected claims to Warsaw regarding the observance of the principle of the supremacy of European law. He cited the constitutions of other EU countries, which, for example in the French one, indicate that the laws of the European Union should not threaten the national system of jurisprudence. According to Morawiecki, the claims against Warsaw are unacceptable, since the only thing the Polish court did was to try to figure out which powers were transferred to the EU and which remained at the national level. “We transferred many competences to the EU, but many remained at the country level. There is no doubt that EU law takes precedence over national law in matters that have been referred to the EU level. The Polish Constitutional Court asked where is the border between these competences, ”Morawiecki expressed his country’s position.

However, the MEPs were not convinced by the words of the Polish prime minister. German MP Martin Weber, representing the largest faction in the European People’s Party, noted that his country had to change the Constitution because the rules of the community are more important than the national basic law. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who protested in Poland against the policy of the authorities (on October 10, about 100 thousand people took part in a protest in Warsaw, organized by the opposition Civic Platform party, whose leader Donald Tusk is the chairman of the European People’s Party). Several times during the debates, calls were made to deprive Poland of funds that should be allocated to it from the pan-European fund for economic recovery.

Poland’s position was supported by the former Prime Minister of this country, Beata Szydlo, now sitting in the European Parliament. MEPs from Poland, who criticized the prime minister, she accused of attacking their homeland. Italian MP Paolo Borkia, elected from the nationalist League, recalled that the Polish case is not unique: in the past, similar problems with the EU rule of law were observed in Italy and Germany.

After the debates in the European Parliament, the Polish problem will be discussed at the summit of the heads of state of the European Union on October 21-22. But if any financial sanctions are applied to Poland, due to the length of the procedures, they will enter into force only in the second half of 2022.