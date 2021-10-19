Polkadot (DOT) Founder Announces $ 774 Million for DeFi Development | Blockchain24

Following the DOT rally last week, prompted by Polkadot’s announcement of highly anticipated parachain auctions, Gavin Wood revealed that $ 774 million is poised to be spent on innovative ideas.

Polkadot, created by Wood, currently has 18,936,300 DOTs in its coffers, which, according to the founder, can, instead of being slowly burned by protocol, fund whatever the network’s management deems valuable.

Construction, improvement, training and more

“Polkadot’s Treasury currently has 18,936,300 DOTs (DOT, not US dollars – count) willing to spend on * your * ideas for creating, improving, training, and generally anything else that Polkadot management considers valuable.” Wood wrote. Twitter, inviting DOT holders to put forward their proposals for the further development of the network.

“If DOT not used, it burns out slowly. Currently incinerated 239 988 DOT every month, ”he added.

Ready to launch parachain

It is proposed to start the first auctions of networked parachain slots on November 11, as the heterogeneous multi-chain architecture described in the Polkadot whitepaper is close to decay.

The DOT price has risen more than 16% in the last 7 days after the developers announced that Polkadot is technically ready to support its first parachains – a variety of specialized blockchains that update the innovative multi-chain network architecture.

The parachains will mark the final stage of Polkadot’s multi-stage launch process, which began last May, with the rollout of the initial version of the Polkadot Relay Chain with reaffirmation.