Polkadot Unveils $ 770 Million Development Fund Ahead Of Parachain Auctions

Polkadot (DOT) founder Gavin Wood unveiled a $ 777 million development fund ahead of the parachain lease auctions.

On October 17, Wood tweeted that Polkadot’s Treasury has pledged over 18.9 million DOTs (roughly $ 777 million at the time of writing) to a development fund that will be disbursed through community governance.

Wood made broad suggestions on how the funds might be spent, stating that capital will be mobilized to realize the community’s vision of “building, improving, learning” the Polkadot ecosystem, in addition to “anything else that Polkadot management considers valuable.”

According to the Polkadot Wiki, Treasury funds can be spent if approved by the board, which votes on the proposals it puts forward. The Polkadot Council currently has 13 members, but plans to expand the council to 24 seats in the future.

Given that there has been low community participation in many of Polkadot’s leadership votes in the past, the development fund could be designed to support DOT holders’ participation in the governance process. and seven votes, respectively.

Interested parties wishing to put forward a proposal must reserve a deposit of at least 5% of the proposed costs, with the deposit either reduced (burn mechanism to prevent validator misbehavior) if rejected, or refunded if accepted. Since funds are at risk in the event of a failed vote, Polkadot’s downsizing mechanism could be a factor discouraging involvement in the management of the network.

A new development fund was also announced just weeks ahead of the highly anticipated Polkadot parachain auctions scheduled for early November, suggesting that the funds could be earmarked to launch development aimed at the future Polkadot parachain ecosystem.

Polkadot’s parachain auctions will be used to fulfill Polkadot’s vision of a segmented ecosystem. At auctions, projects based on Polkadot will compete for one of the 100 slots on the parachain by applying for a DOT lock.

Parachains are Polkadot segmented sidechains that can host decentralized applications and protocols, offer specialized computing, and interact with the Relay Chain with Polkadot proof of stake to complete transactions.

The existing Polkadot relay chain exclusively handles transmissions, management and betting services for the Polkadot network, and future parchains are tasked with providing advanced features such as smart contract functionality and inter-chain interoperability.

Thus, a new development fund could be aimed at encouraging developers to start using Polkadot to prepare parachains for launch.

Many observers have named the Coinbase-backed Acala network the leader to win the first Parchain slot on Polkadot. Karura Network, the deployment of Acala on the Polkadot Kusama sysc network, won the first parachain auction on Kusama by a significant margin in June.

Karara has enlisted the support of over 15,000 organizations to win her slot by placing a bet of over KSM 500,000 (which is roughly $ 184 million at the time of writing).