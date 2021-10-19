Popova announced the incorrect use of the QR code system in the regions of Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that in some regions of Russia the QR code system is used incorrectly. It is reported by TASS…

According to her, the measures taken now to combat the coronavirus are not enough. The incidence of coronavirus infection is currently growing in 79 Russian regions.

“Today we see a clear increase in the incidence rate from 2.5% in the Komi Republic to 45.9% in the Smolensk region in 79 regions,” the head of the department said.

She made a statement at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council on the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier it became known that the authorities of St. Petersburg made a decision to introduce in the city QR codes for visiting mass events and public places.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Russia has grown over the past day by 33 740. The number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 8 060 752.

Over the past day, 1015 deaths from the consequences of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country, this is a new maximum for a pandemic, 23,426 patients have fully recovered.

In Moscow, at the same time, over the last 24 hours registered the maximum number of deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of August – 73 deaths.