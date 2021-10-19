Porsche 928, which was driven by Tom Cruise, sold for a record amount

At the auction of the auction house Barrett-Jackson in Houston sold a 42-year-old copy of the Porsche 928. The coupe went for an impressive amount of 1,980,000 (145 million rubles). The organizers say that a new record has been set for this model, and this is easy to believe, given that there are many ads on the Internet with prices in the region of 1.5 million rubles.

The thing is that this particular car has a “stellar” history: it was used on the set of the movie “Risky Business” – the American youth comedy of 1983, in which one of his first big roles was played by Tom Cruise. When creating the picture, several of these coupes were involved, but it was this that received the most screen time. In particular, it participated in the famous chase scene.

It is believed that the director of the film, Paul Brickman, chose the Porsche 928, and not the 911, since the latter, in his opinion, did not look impressive enough. Another interesting fact related to the filming: just on this car, Tom Cruise had to learn to drive with mechanics – “928” is equipped with a 4.5-liter V8 and a five-speed gearbox.

Most of the time, the movie Porsche was kept in a private, climate-controlled collection. At the same time, sometimes the compartment was exhibited in museums and took part in special events.

It has been rumored for years that Porsche wants to release a modern interpretation of the 928 – the so-called 929. It is expected to be built on a shortened Panamera platform. Potential rivals are the BMW 8 Series and the new Mercedes-AMG SL.