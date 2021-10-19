Powell’s Trade & Dollar Weakening By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Dollar weakens as weak data raises new doubts about the strength of the country’s economic recovery. Allegations of insider trading by the Federal Reserve have peaked. The American market will open higher as the reporting season begins: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :), Procter & Gamble (NYSE 🙂 and Netflix (NASDAQ 🙂 will present their results). The energy crisis in Europe is weakening as the wind of change begins to blow, and some better weather forecasts are limiting demand, but the oil market is still tight as a string as OPEC struggles to increase production. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Tuesday October 19th.

1. The dollar falls after the release of data on industrial production

The dollar fell to a three-week low and US Treasury yields also fell after industrial production data showed that US businesses were increasingly experiencing supply chain disruptions in September.

The depreciating dollar has boosted commodity buyers who are still thriving during a period of heightened global demand, supported by global stimulus. The fall in industrial metals prices, exacerbated by production restrictions at Chinese smelters, widened, and spot premiums for tin and nickel surged.

Commodity currencies saw the biggest gains, with the oil-sensitive Russian ruble, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, hit new highs as traders began pricing in a tightening of policies from the central banks behind them.

2. Powell’s revelations affect the prospects for his re-nomination

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold between $ 1 million and $ 5 million of shares from his personal portfolio last October, just a day before the market plummeted.

The American Prospect (TAP) newspaper, which first reported this, attributed Powell’s actions to the Trump administration rejecting his call for additional financial stimulus as the economy slowed due to the wave of COVID-19 infections. The Fed did not comment on the TAP story, but other news feeds said Powell’s actions were in line with official trading guidelines.

It’s possible, but the accusations were made at the wrong time for Powell as he is fighting for a second term as head of the central bank, overcoming increasingly fierce opposition from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party led by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Powell has just ousted the heads of two regional Federal Reserve banks, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, after it was revealed that they were actively trading in the market in 2020. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, whose term expires in January, also traded heavily ahead of Powell’s speech in October.

3. Stock Market and Netflix

The US stock market will open higher this afternoon as corporate earnings and central bank officials’ speeches dominate.

By 06:15 AM ET (10:15 GMT) it was up 143 points or 0.4%, up 0.5% and futures up 0.4%. On Monday, the market was restless: the index fell, while the other two indices showed strong performance.

Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE 🙂 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE 🙂 will report their earnings before the opening, while Netflix will top the post-close list with the backing of United Airlines and Omnicom.

and the US for September is the only important economic data. And the latter figure is expected to decline after two strong summer months.

4. The wind of change calms Europe

The wind of change has returned to Europe, lowering wholesale prices for electricity and gas, which nevertheless remain well above acceptable levels. Futures for the benchmark for the coming month in the Netherlands fell to just over 90 per megawatt-hour, which is about 40% below last week’s peak. Day-ahead prices for basic electricity in Germany fell by more than 50% to € 64.50 / MWh.

Wind power in the UK and Germany, the two largest sources of this type of energy in Europe, is expected to hit an all-time high this week, while higher-than-expected temperatures will limit heating demand.

Weather forecasts cited by The Weather Co news feeds suggest warm weather will last until November, giving utilities and industries some breathing room as they strive to meet fuel needs.

5. Oil hardens ahead of API data release

However, crude oil prices picked up steam again to test the seven-year highs hit on Monday, amid lingering concerns that OPEC simply won’t be able to increase production as planned.

Nigeria and Angola again mined less than their quota last month, according to various news reports, and Saudi Arabia did not fill the gap, given the fierce battle with the United Arab Emirates for market share at the OPEC + meeting last month.

Oil prices are now at a level at which major exporters have traditionally broken production discipline in the past. Prices rose 1.3% to $ 83.28 a barrel, while crude oil futures rose 0.9% to $ 85.12 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute () will deliver its weekly estimate of US oil reserves at 4:30 pm ET (20:30 GMT), as usual.

Written by Jeffrey Smith