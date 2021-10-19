Prick and Share: Why COVID Beats All Anti-Records in the World | Articles

By early this week, the number of global coronavirus cases exceeded 240 million, and the number of deaths approached the 5 million mark , according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Wherein COVID-19 breaks new records even in countries with high vaccination coverage like the USA and Great Britain. Nevertheless virologists do not get tired of emphasizing that there is no alternative to vaccinations and the need to cover all countries with them … And with the latter, there is still no success: more than half of the states vaccinated less than 40% of their population, while in low-income countries only 4% of the population was able to vaccinate. This prompted COVAX, which used to distribute doses proportionally to more than 140 beneficiary states, to move to shipping vaccines only to countries with limited supply sources. …

Not a single vaccine

In recent days, new anti-records for the incidence of coronavirus have been recorded not only in Russia, but also in a number of other countries of the world. On the morning of October 18, according to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 240 million, and the number of deaths approached the 5 million mark.

At the same time, a sharp increase was noted even where most of the population is covered by vaccines. For example, in Singapore, opening its borders for the first time only since October 19, amid an 80 percent vaccination rate of the population, in October the daily incidence reached 3 thousand cases. In the UK – a country where more than 66% of the population received both necessary doses – by mid-October, the number of new infections daily exceeded 45 thousand. ., which was the highest level in the last three months.

– In the UK, older people were mostly vaccinated. A large number of infections are now due to unvaccinated young people, a certain number of elderly unvaccinated people, or those who managed to receive only the first dose of vaccine – Polly Roy, head of the Department of Virology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, explained to Izvestia. – And although the “Delta” variant has infected some vaccinated people, the outcome of the disease is usually very mild.

In the United States, where 56% of the population is covered by two components of the vaccine, 90 – 99 thousand new cases … Meanwhile, according to the definition of the chief medical adviser to the President of the United States Anthony Fauci, the threshold for “adequate control” of the virus suggests less than 10 thousand infections daily.

Antoine Flao, Director of the Institute of Global Health of the Medical Faculty of the University of Geneva, told Izvestia, vaccines provide a high level of protection against hospitalizations and deaths, but even 90% effectiveness is not 100% … This, by the way, was proved by the recent example of the President of Latvia Egil Levits, who contracted the coronavirus while being fully vaccinated.

“This seemingly insignificant percentage of vaccine underperformance can lead to high absolute numbers when large segments of the population are involved in waves of infection,” the expert said.

He added that one of the reasons for the current rise in incidence in high-coverage countries is their vaccine-only strategy in the summer.

– Other countries with similar vaccination coverage such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden or Norway, took additional measures , including vaccination passports, mandatory wearing of a mask indoors and on public transport, more attention is paid to ventilation of premises, testing policies and strict border controls, summed up Antoine Flao.

Nevertheless, vaccination remains the number one step towards overcoming the pandemic, both experts emphasized to Izvestia.

Give to the poor

According to the analytical portal Our World in Data, currently, 23.17 million doses are administered every day around the world … Although, of course, the vaccination rate leaves much to be desired: contrary to the plans announced at the beginning of the year, more than half of the countries in the world have not been able to vaccinate 40% of their population.

According to the calculations of the same Our World in Data, if high-income states by the end of September fully vaccinated 58% of citizens, and countries with the so-called emerging economies 36%, then low-income states, mainly African, were able to inject two doses of the life-saving vaccine only 4% of their inhabitants …

At the same time, in the poorest countries they get sick no less often than in the rich, although they are less likely to be among the world leaders in terms of infection. Only one in seven cases of COVID is detected in Africa, according to a new WHO study, which means that the real infection rate across the continent could be 59 million.

Numerous calls by WHO and various charities for vaccine-rich countries to share with the poor have hardly worked. Most chose to launch booster campaigns or start vaccinating children, adolescents and even pregnant women like Wales.

As a result, amid a shortage of vaccines for those most in need, the international COVAX initiative, which distributed free doses among more than 140 of its beneficiary states in proportion to their population, has had to switch from October to only countries with the most limited sources of supply. However, as the press service of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, which is part of the COVAX program, told Izvestia, the list of such countries and the number of vaccines they will receive in the coming months has not yet been finalized …