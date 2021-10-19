Profanation or segregation. Why coronavirus QR codes in St. Petersburg may not work – City – St. Petersburg News

Photo: Irina Buzhor / Kommersant Share this Share this

Verifying the authenticity of coronavirus QR codes can be overwhelming. Without presenting an identity card, the QR code runs the risk of being just a set of black and white squares. But neither entrepreneurs nor inspection officials legally have the authority to demand a passport. Denial of service is fraught with scandals and loss of revenue. The decision of the St. Petersburg authorities to introduce QR codes from November 1 for visiting business and sports events, and then for concerts, theaters, museums, as well as restaurants and shops, is slowly convincing the townspeople to take a root. Judging by the Fontanka poll, which was attended by more than 16 thousand people, 58% of St. Petersburg residents are not going to get vaccinated anyway, even at the risk of being left without entertainment.

But not all of them are going to stay at home. There are heated discussions on social media about how to get around the restrictions. The easiest option is to borrow the QR code of a vaccinated or ill friend and present it at the entrance. Or use an algorithm that generates a QR code that will lead to a page that looks like a public services portal. Such attempts to break the system can lead not only to administrative, but also to criminal punishment. Thus, the Moscow police earlier opened a case under the article of the Criminal Code “Fraud” for the acquisition of a fake QR code. She faces up to two years in prison. Smolny has already assigned the function of control and responsibility to the business, threatening to fine and stop work if something happens. Entrepreneurs find themselves in a situation where they have to choose between profanation and segregation. That is, either loyally approach the verification of QR codes, hoping that guests without antibodies will not be caught by the controllers, or treat the issue with the utmost rigor and request an identity card at the entrance and refuse service to those who cannot or will not want to confirm their status.

To the theater and restaurant – according to the passport? Business confirms that checking certificates from public services can be a problem. “People will use fake or someone else’s QR codes, ask their acquaintances,” says Vitaly Svidovsky, co-owner of Teremka. According to him, a separate employee will have to be appointed to control the entrance to each establishment. But scandals are inevitable anyway. “There were many conflicts with guests who did not want to wear masks, now there will be even more,” says the entrepreneur. “Those who really need it will cheat, there will be QR-code-sharing (exchange of QR-codes. – Approx. ed.), we already see examples in other regions, ”agrees a top manager of a large non-food chain. The Baon clothing store chain says it is unlikely to be able to single out a separate employee who will check the QR codes of customers. The way out may be control already at the checkout, or this function should be taken over by shopping centers. Fears that people will start using other people’s QR codes were previously expressed by the officials themselves. In particular, Vice Governor Stanislav Kazarin spoke about the need to check the passport, which will confirm that the code belongs to a specific person.

But there is a nuance. Only the police have the authority to request identification, but not the staff of museums, theaters, restaurants and shops. Another thing is that the existence of the Smolny decree gives the right to refuse service. In this case, the choice will be, for example, as when buying alcohol: show your passport or leave with nothing. But Smolny officials also do not have the right to check identity cards, who can come to business with checks. The city authorities have already faced this problem when they fought with mask-free people in public transport: it was possible to bring them to justice only in the company of law enforcement agencies. When asked by Fontanka whether an employee of a store or restaurant should ask a customer’s passport along with a QR code, the Industrial Policy Committee replied that “authorized police and Rosgvardia officers have the right to demand a document proving the identity of a citizen”. They will participate in checks together with the staff of the Situation Center, which means that, in theory, they can find a visitor with a fake QR code and close the business.

Trust but verify Some entrepreneurs intend to ask clients to show their ID to avoid fines. “We will ask for a passport or license. If we cannot confirm the identity, unfortunately, we will not be able to let him in, ”said Yulia Pankratyeva, director of the Tres Amigos restaurant. “We need to check the passport. If the client refuses, we will refuse service, ”said Vladimir Shershnev, Managing Partner of 8956 Oblomoff. Other market participants are more loyal. So, Alexander Zatulivetrov, co-owner of SkyRest Group, in the summer hung a sign on the door of the institution informing that the institution is against any segregation. But the entrepreneur avoided answering the question of whether he would ask his clients for QR codes or let everyone in. “Now there is no technical possibility of verification. Nobody said how it would be done. Suppose I or my employees do not have a smartphone that reads QR codes, should I buy them? ” – he argues. But passport control, according to the entrepreneur, is impossible. “I have no right to ask and take a citizen’s passport in my hands, I do not have these powers,” comments Alexander Zatulivetrov. In its current form, the coronavirus restrictions are more like a “populist declaration” that the authorities are engaged in instead of conducting real propaganda of vaccinations, he emphasizes.

Teremka is waiting for more detailed explanations from the city authorities on how to carry out the check. “So far we know that this should be done through state services – but the photo is not displayed there. We do not know the correct, incorrect QR code, ”says Vitaly Svidovsky. The purpose of introducing QR codes is to stimulate vaccination, but this will not work without additional measures. “We are asking for more industries for compulsory vaccination, and we also believe that education needs to be done,” he comments. You can also use the example of Moscow, which raffles apartments, pays bonuses to those who have been vaccinated, the entrepreneur believes. Unanswered questions Business also has other questions that remain unanswered. For example, the decree says that the obligation to demand QR codes from customers does not apply to “retail facilities in terms of selling exclusively non-food essential goods.” The list of such goods was previously approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. But retailers, who have other names on the shelves, are unclear if they can serve customers without QR codes if they come for essential goods.

It is not yet clear whether tourists vaccinated with foreign vaccines will be able to get into theaters, museums and restaurants. The 121st decree states that persons who do not have Russian citizenship confirm the receipt of the vaccine “by a document issued by an authorized medical organization.” But whether this can only be done by labor migrants vaccinated with a Russian drug, or any foreigners vaccinated with any vaccine, is not specified. The Situation Center, which will monitor the implementation of new restrictions by the business, promised to prepare guidelines by October 25. Galina Boyarkova,

“Fontanka.ru”