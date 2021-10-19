https://ria.ru/20211019/koronavirus-1755209741.html

QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said

QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said

The introduction of QR codes in the regions today is not enough to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Tuesday at the presidium … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of QR codes in the regions today is not enough to combat the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Tuesday at the presidium of the coordination council under the government of the Russian Federation to combat COVID-19. “Measures taken today, but, unfortunately, only 28 subjects came to QR-coding are insufficient. The development of the epidemiological situation requires a much larger volume of measures taken, a much faster response to the epidemiological situation and taking the necessary measures, “Popova said.

