https://ria.ru/20211019/koronavirus-1755209741.html
QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said
QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said
The introduction of QR codes in the regions today is not enough to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Tuesday at the presidium … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T14: 30
2021-10-19T14: 30
2021-10-19T14: 30
spread of coronavirus
society
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)
health – society
Anna Popova
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/10/1741534245_653:813:2829:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_9f40513bbb34de5ce6b9c5c3625fd8fb.jpg
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of QR codes in the regions today is not enough to combat the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Tuesday at the presidium of the coordination council under the government of the Russian Federation to combat COVID-19. “Measures taken today, but, unfortunately, only 28 subjects came to QR-coding are insufficient. The development of the epidemiological situation requires a much larger volume of measures taken, a much faster response to the epidemiological situation and taking the necessary measures, “Popova said.
https://ria.ru/20211018/kody-1755116729.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/10/1741534245_684:695:2488:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee55abd1ee7efae04ab454023fffd606.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, federal service for supervision of consumer rights protection and human well-being (rospotrebnadzor), health – society, anna popova, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
QR codes are not enough to fight coronavirus, Popova said