The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Koltunovich accused the Ukrainian authorities of corruption, the deterioration of the economic situation in the country and the failure of European integration. In addition, he recalled the recent scandal associated with the “Pandora dossier”, in which, among others, the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky appears, RIA Novosti reports.

“This is all – Zelensky’s Ukraine, a country that is practically uninhabitable. A country that rather resembles a cesspool – corrupt, raw materials, economically backward, ”said Koltunovich.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the total state debt of Ukraine exceeded $ 90 billion, and now the country’s government is working on its restructuring. The politician clarified that for this, the Cabinet plans to increase domestic borrowing with a simultaneous reduction in external debt.