The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Koltunovich accused the Ukrainian authorities of corruption, the deterioration of the economic situation in the country and the failure of European integration. In addition, he recalled the recent scandal associated with the “Pandora dossier”, in which, among others, the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky appears, RIA Novosti reports.
“This is all – Zelensky’s Ukraine, a country that is practically uninhabitable. A country that rather resembles a cesspool – corrupt, raw materials, economically backward, ”said Koltunovich.
Earlier, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the total state debt of Ukraine exceeded $ 90 billion, and now the country’s government is working on its restructuring. The politician clarified that for this, the Cabinet plans to increase domestic borrowing with a simultaneous reduction in external debt.
According to official data in 2020, the country’s national debt amounted to almost $ 93 billion (about 60% of GDP), external – more than $ 55 billion (about 36% of GDP). At the same time, if we consider the indicators of the Ukrainian external debt in hryvnia, then it decreases, while in dollars it grows – this is due to the strengthening of the Ukrainian currency.