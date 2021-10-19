“Rapeseed oil victims” seize a museum in Madrid and threaten to kill themselves

In Madrid, a group of six people announced the seizure of the Prado Museum and the intention to commit suicide. According to local media reports, these people call themselves “victims of rapeseed oil” – in 1981, there was a massive poisoning of this product in Spain.

The invaders unfurled a banner on which it is written that 40 years have passed since the poisoning. They demand a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and say that if their demands are not met within six hours, they will commit suicide live, la Sexta reports.

“If they are waiting for us to die to put an end to this problem, we will have to use the rest of our lives like this,” the 20 minutos “invaders” quoted as saying. “We will give them the opportunity to see our death.”

According to the materials of a long-standing investigation, in 1981, industrial vegetable oil was sold in the cities of central Spain under the guise of cooking oil. In the mid-90s, a trial was held in which several former officials were accused of allowing the import of oil, which had not been properly tested, into the country and issuing permits for its sale.

According to reports, as a result of rapeseed oil poisoning, at least a thousand people died (according to unofficial data, 4 thousand) and more than 20 thousand people still continue to experience health problems. The victims are demanding compensation for damage, the provision of specialized medical care and additional investigations into the incident.