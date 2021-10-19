Reassessing the Poor in Russia, Afghanistan Investigation. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

2 billion rubles will be saved on My Street.

The city authorities decided to slightly cut spending on the largest urban beautification program in Russia, “My Street”. In the next three years, it is proposed to allocate 91.8 billion rubles for it. (including 26 billion – in 2022 and another 31 billion – in 2024), while last year’s budget assumed expenses in the amount of 93.5 billion rubles.

However, this does not mean that Moscow will cut spending on landscaping. Expenditures on the Urban Environment Development program in the capital as a whole will increase in comparison with last year’s budget. If in 2021–2023 305 billion rubles were allocated for it, now it is 334 billion rubles.

It is planned to spend 5.9 billion rubles only on the development of a network of public toilets within the framework of this program. (200 million rubles more than planned). Expenditures on creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities also increased, from 22.3 billion to 23.6 billion rubles.

The State Department began to understand what happened in Afghanistan

US Department of State Inspector General Diana Shaw initiated a series of investigations into the actions of President Joe Biden’s administration in Afghanistan, Politico learned. The State Department argues that so far it is only about “reviews”, but they will be aimed at the most painful issues of the Afghan crisis of 2021 – the evacuation from the country and the termination of military operations.

The circumstances of the US’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan are already being studied by several congressional committees, including the foreign affairs committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as special intelligence committees.

Similar reviews are expected to be undertaken by US Government Inspector General for Reconstruction in Afghanistan John Sopko and Acting Inspector General of the Pentagon Sean O’Donnell.

