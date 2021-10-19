Reese Witherspoon urges Disney to make a cartoon about disabled princesses

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211019/printsessa-1755171232.html

MOSCOW, October 19 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon encouraged Walt Disney to create a cartoon about a disabled princess. According to the artist, this will diversify the cinema, writes FAN. The film company has already shot films with gay characters, as well as those belonging to different races. However, Disney’s projects have not yet had people with disabilities. Disability rights activist and writer Hanna Divini created a petition urging the studio to create a disabled princess. She also received support from Reese Witherspoon. “I am writing this message to you as a young woman who has always loved Disney movies but never saw herself in them. Creating a disabled princess (we know how influential these characters are) would give millions of children all over the world an invaluable chance to see how they experience adventures, live a rich life and become heroes of their own stories, “- said the actress. Earlier, radio Sputnik announced the release date of” The Little Mermaid “with the participation of the black artist. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

