REN: Sobchak flies to Paris – Gazeta.ru

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak flies to Paris. It is reported by REN TV…

It is noted that she has already passed passport control at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

“In the coming days, she should come to a meeting with the traffic police on the fact of the accident – according to our information, on Thursday (October 21) in Sochi. However, it is not yet clear how Sobchak will manage to do this from France, ”the message says.

On October 15, Ksenia Sobchak arrived at the Russian Guard, where she reported that she was being followed. The department advised her to write an official statement to the internal affairs bodies, “if there are all reasons” for the appropriate appeal. The TV presenter herself noted that this is not only about surveillance, but “about direct and very harsh threats” to her personally and to her family. More details – in the material “Gazeta.Ru”…

Earlier it became known that Sobchak refused go to the Investigation Department of the Sochi Internal Affairs Directorate for a confrontation with the Mercedes driver Oleg Tsoi, who arranged a fatal accident. She explained the refusal by health problems.

The accident occurred on the evening of October 9. Mercedes, which Sobchak was in, drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Volkswagen car, which then hit a minibus. Volkswagen passenger Ekaterina Tarasova died, the second passenger and the driver were hospitalized. The passengers of the minibus were not injured.