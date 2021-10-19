Resident of Kurgan arrested in the case of poisoning with surrogate alcohol :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Kurgan Region



In Kurgan, a local resident was arrested in the case of the death of three people with surrogate alcohol, according to the website of the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

According to the ministry, in September six people were poisoned by surrogate alcohol, doctors provided them with medical assistance, but three of them died within a month. The Investigative Committee came to the conclusion that a 56-year-old local resident had sold them low-quality alcohol; during a search, about 60 liters of surrogate alcohol was found in his car and apartment, which he bought for further sale. Investigators organized expert examinations.

“The man has been charged. <...> At the request of the investigation, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the accused, ”the ministry said.

The case against the man was opened under the article on the sale of products that did not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons (part 3 of article 238 of the Criminal Code). The maximum term of punishment under the article is up to ten years in prison.