Rihanna, Joe Tribbiani called, asked for the outfit. The fans saw the photo of the singer and understood

Singer Rihanna became the heroine of Italian Vogue, and the fans looked at the photo and realized that they had already seen such an outfit somewhere. And while the fashionistas applauded Robin Fenty for her standing image, critics could not find a couple of differences between her image and Joey Tribbiani’s bow in one of the iconic Friends series.

Performer of the track Diamonds – Barbadian singer Rihanna – starred for the June issue of Vogue Italia. The star independently worked with a photographer and chose outfits, which became an experiment for the magazine as part of the Do It Yourself issue, the newspaper writes. Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti noted that Rihanna became the best candidate for filming in this format.

For example, in one of the photos, the singer appeared in a quilted jacket, sweater and work pants Raf Simons. Robin Fenty (the singer’s real name) was covered in a Hermès scarf from a vintage shop.

For another shot, the singer wore a mesh-effect coat and Valentino shirt. The look was complemented by a silk bandana from the Italian fashion house Versace.

But the attention of fans was taken by a multi-layered look: a combination of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty underwear, several pairs of pants and outerwear, including a military-themed jacket, a bomber jacket and a coat.

Many commentators on social networks admitted that they gave their hearts to the creative image of Rihanna.

Okay, this is my favorite.

But it turned out that it was not only the singer’s sense of taste, but also the similarity of the outfit with the bow of Joey (aka Joe) Tribbiani, the hero of the cult sitcom Friends.

It looks like Joey’s outfit from Friends […]🔥😆

“An episode in which Rihanna mimics Joey in Chandler’s outfit.”

# JoTribbiani did it first !!!!

The moment with Matt LeBlanc’s character dressed in many things happened in the second episode of the third season of the series. In the episode, Ross Geller invited friends to a commemoration event at the Paleontological Museum, but an argument ensued between Chandler and Joey over a chair. To annoy his friend, Tribbiani donned all of his clothes, trying to soak the outfits with sweat.

