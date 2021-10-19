Rihanna went for eggplant at Chanel and Gucci

On a Sunday afternoon, Rihanna was pushing a shopping cart at Whole Foods in Manhattan. But the outfit of the 33-year-old hitmaker caused much more bewilderment. Hidden underneath a black plunging blazer with thick gold buttons was a bra, which she opted to pair with ripped high-waisted Gucci jeans, lots of jewelry and a belt from Chanel. Exclusive paparazzi photos can be viewed on Dailymail.

The singer decided that this particular look would be perfect for shopping for a couple of eggplants on sale. The supermarket positions itself as elite, but fortunately, earlier this month, Rihanna was declared a billionaire, which means she can afford to shop there.

Despite the seeming absurdity, hardly anyone would laugh at the image of a star – she looked like a representative of a super-rich caste with strings of pearls and gold jewelry.

Rihanna’s fortune is estimated at approximately $ 1.7 billion. Much of it comes from the profits of the singer’s own brand, Fenty Beauty, as well as the $ 270 million, successful lingerie company Savage x Fenty.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Ekaterina Dorodnykh