Romcom “First Comer” with Jennifer Lopez postponed for a year

The creators thought it was better to release the project on Valentine’s Day.

Romkom with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson “First Comer” moved closer to Valentine’s Day. The creators postponed the release of the project from May this year to February next. The reason is the same – the coronavirus pandemic, due to which many cinemas are still closed. The producers expect the industry to recover in a year, and the film will be able to make more money, especially on the Valentine’s Day weekend.

The film by Kat Koiro tells the story of a pop star who, on the eve of a big concert, finds out that her fiancé has cheated on her. Right from the stage, she randomly chooses a new groom from the crowd of fans – it turns out to be a math teacher.

By the way, specially for Jennifer’s movie Lopez and singer Maluma have written a new album, so the project promises to be not only romantic, but also extremely musical.

Another wedding movie starring Jennifer Lopez is likely to see the light of day not earlier than next year. Action-comedy “Speed ​​Wedding” was in jeopardy for several weeks due to the fact that Armie Hammer unexpectedly dropped out of the cast and found himself in the center of a sex scandal. However, the producers quickly managed to replace him with Josh Duhamel, so filming should start soon.

