Rose McGowan criticized Oprah Winfrey: She supports a sick power structure

Charmed star Rose McGowan suggested that American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey faked her support for the sexual assault and harassment movement #MeToo. The actress stated this in Twitter and attached a photo of Winfrey with American film producer Harvey Weinstein, convicted of sexual assault. The picture shows Oprah kissing Harvey on the cheek.

“I’m glad more and more people are seeing the ugly truth about Oprah,” wrote 47-year-old Rose. – I would like it to be real, but it is not. From friendship with Weinstein to abandoning Russell Simmons’ sacrifices and destroying them, she maintains an ailing power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they are.





History of the issue

A number of Hollywood actresses accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, after which in October 2017, famous women organized the #MeToo movement. Rose McGowan was one of the first women to blame Weinstein.

The film producer denied having “sex without consent.” In February 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of two sex crimes.

In December 2017, music producer and singer Russell Simmons was also charged with rape and sexual harassment. Simmons, 63, has denied any guilt.

Oprah Winphy worked on a film about the women who accused Simmons, but in 2020 she stepped down as executive producer of the project. Oprah cited disagreements with the film’s directors. Winfrey explained her decision in a comment. Hollywood Reporter in January 2020.

– I want it to be known that I unconditionally believe in and support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is still work to be done on the film to fully illuminate what the victims have gone through, ”said Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey has not yet responded to Rose McGowan’s accusations. McGowan previously criticized Natalie Portman’s feminist outfit, but later took her words back.

