Russia and NATO have decided not to communicate anymore. Commentary by Georgy Bovt

Talk about Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO has intensified again. Perhaps the decision to break off diplomatic relations with NATO was one of the last warnings from Moscow that it would not tolerate further progress in this direction.

Photo: Mikhail Fomichev / TASS

Russia will suspend the work of its permanent mission to NATO since November 1, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow was also terminated, the accreditation of its employees was withdrawn from November 1. The decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry formally became a response to the decision of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg on October 6 to expel eight employees of the Russian permanent mission to the organization, as well as to reduce the total number of this mission to NATO to ten people, including administrative and technical personnel. What consequences will the complete rupture of diplomatic relations between Moscow and NATO have?

Moscow’s current decision was predetermined when, on October 6, Alliance Secretary General Stoltenberg announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats. This step was frankly offensive also because not long before that the same Stoltenberg met with Lavrov in New York at the UN General Assembly and the meeting seemed to be held in a constructive manner. Nothing, as they say, foreshadowed.

Actually, this is not how one behaves in the world of big diplomacy. Eight Russians were expelled even for no particular reason – allegedly because they were not declared as active intelligence officers. Although even before that it was clear that neither our nor NATO diplomats could seriously deal with each other in the host country with anything but intelligence.

In Moscow, 13 seats were reserved for the NATO permanent mission, but they, apparently, have not even been filled lately, which in its own way says a lot about how much the Russian direction was really valued in terms of diplomatic interaction. However, after the resignation of the last permanent representative of Russia to NATO, Alexander Grushko, in 2018, Moscow also left this post vacant. And Grushko himself, already in 2019, in the rank of Lavrov’s deputy, said that relations between Russia and NATO were at an impasse and that cooperation had been completely stopped.

So the current decision to end diplomatic ties between Russia and NATO is just the elimination of a misunderstanding that has persisted since 2014, when such relations were frozen amid the Ukrainian crisis. Moreover, all of our so-called relations with NATO are nothing more than an “offshoot” of relations between Moscow and Washington. And the very person of the current NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg did not contribute to the search for any compromises. In his attitude towards our country (and it was impossible to hide it), he is closer rather to the most hostile leaders of Eastern and Northern Europe than, say, to “grandees” like Germany and France with their slightly more balanced approach.

After the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Brussels in early October, Moscow waited a pause, having managed to receive US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland for consultations on a wide range of issues. Apparently, after these consultations, it was decided that miracles should not be expected either in relations with the United States or with NATO, and therefore there is no need to restrain oneself.

Even after 2014 there were a couple of glimpses though. So, in 2016, as many as three meetings of the Russia-NATO Council were held at the level of permanent representatives. And since March 2017, the General Staff and the military leadership of the alliance have resumed direct contacts along the military line.

At the same time, at the beginning of October this year, Russia did not invite representatives of NATO countries as observers to the Russian-Belarusian exercises “West-2021”. However, this was just a reciprocal gesture to the fact that NATO did not invite Russian observers to the earlier Defender Europe 2021 exercise.

Finally, one cannot fail to notice that recently, talks about the possibility of Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO have intensified again. Kiev became especially active. These days just begins US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s European visit, during which he will visit Kiev, Tbilisi, Bucharest and Brussels. Regarding the two post-Soviet countries, Austin is going to assure them that the road to NATO is open, and therefore will call for the changes that are required in order to qualify for membership in the alliance. In turn, representatives of the Russian leadership have recently openly made it clear more than once that not only admission to the alliance, but also, say, the deployment of certain elements of NATO’s infrastructure in Ukraine will become the “red line” that Moscow is not ready to cross and will oppose this in every possible way.

At the same time, it seems that NATO is more and more clearly going to just cross this very “red line”. If not in the short term, then in the long term. So the membership of Georgia and Ukraine in the alliance does not seem as impossible today as it was several years ago. And the so-called territorial disputes over South Ossetia or Crimea can theoretically turn out to be a surmountable obstacle to their membership under certain circumstances. Perhaps the decision to break off diplomatic relations with NATO was one of the last warnings from Moscow that it would not tolerate further progress in this direction.

