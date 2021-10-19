https://ria.ru/20211019/rezolyutsiya-1755129932.html

Russia and the United States have prepared a draft resolution on information security

UN, 19 October – RIA Novosti. Russia and the United States have prepared a joint draft resolution of the UN General Assembly, in which they declare the need to prevent the use of information resources and technologies for criminal and terrorist purposes. or technology for criminal or terrorist purposes. “According to the draft resolution, the UNGA stresses that it is in the interest of all states to promote the peaceful use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) and to prevent conflicts arising from the use of ICTs. The authors recall that a number of states develop the capabilities of information and communication technologies for military purposes and that “the use of ICT in future conflicts between states is becoming more likely.” and critical infrastructure, including providing basic services to the population. The draft also states that the UNGA confirms that “voluntary, non-binding norms of responsible state behavior can reduce risks to international peace, security and stability.” Such norms, according to the text, establish standards for the responsible behavior of states. At the same time, as noted in the draft, the UNGA confirms that, taking into account the unique properties of ICT, additional norms may be developed over time. According to the draft, the UNGA notes the possibility of developing additional obligations in the future, if necessary. Usually, the UNGA will vote on draft resolutions in December. Before that, a particular draft resolution must be approved by the relevant committee. This project has been submitted to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament issues.

in the world, usa, united nations, information security, russia