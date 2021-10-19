Russia, in exchange for approval of the launch of Nord Stream 2, is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe – News – Echo of Moscow, 10/19/2021

Bloomberg reports that Russia is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe in exchange for approving the launch of Nord Stream 2.

Russia will not increase gas supplies without any guarantees for itself, given the long-term tensions between Moscow and Europe, according to agency sources close to the Kremlin and Gazprom. However, they do not specify whether any agreements have been reached. At the same time, Senator Konstantin Kosachev noted that Russia fulfills all its obligations, and everything above and beyond should be the subject of voluntary and mutually beneficial relations.

The cost of fuel on the world market began to grow in the spring of this year, and in the fall it hit its historical maximum several times. The experts named the low level of gas reserves in Europe as the main factor. A number of European politicians blamed Gazprom for the situation. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov previously stressed that Moscow has nothing to do with the energy crisis in Europe and those who think so simply do not want to look for real reasons. Today Chizhov set a deadline for Germany of four months, in which it is necessary to resolve all issues related to the certification of Nord Stream 2.

The gas pipeline makes it possible to reduce transit through Ukraine. It stretches from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany.