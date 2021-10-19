Russian Railways allocated 300 million rubles. for quantum communication for huge distances





Russian Railways ordered the development of quantum communication devices for trunk lines with a length of more than 200 km for 300 million rubles. In the course of work, the contractor must put into operation a patented prototype of the quantum distribution of the encryption key by July 31, 2024. At the same time, Russian Railways also announced the 78 millionth tender to study the possibility of creating a new sample of information cryptographic protection, including the study of new models of threats and intruders …

Quantum communications of Russian Railways

Russian Railways (RZD) is looking for a contractor to create technologies and devices for quantum communications for long-distance trunk lines – more than 200 km. Information about this was published on the public procurement website on October 14, 2021. Applications for an open tender are accepted until November 1, the results will be summed up on November 16. The maximum contract price can be 300 million rubles.

According to the terms of reference, the future performer must compare and select existing technologies and devices that are potentially applicable for quantum communications. In the course of the work, the contractor will make a prototype of the system for the quantum distribution of the encryption key for ultra-long single-span sections and will put this sample into operation. The system should include a sender and receiver module of a quantum cryptographic system, means of cryptographic information protection (which, according to the terms of reference, are not developed, but purchased separately), as well as a set of network equipment.

“It is assumed that the developed technologies will be used on sections of routes where the implementation of trusted nodes at distances between them not exceeding 70-80 km is technically impossible. The use of a quantum key distribution system even at one such trusted node will allow maintaining the key generation rate throughout the entire trunk line, ”says the tender documentation.

At the same time, the studies carried out as part of the work must be patented, according to the technical documentation. Based on the results of the research work, the performer must prepare at least two applications for an invention and publish at least five publications of the research in scientific journals. All work must be completed by July 31, 2024.

Security of quantum communication

The next day, October 15, 2021, Russian Railways published another tender for the development of technology and experimental testing of the methodology for assessing the security of quantum communication protocols using the so-called entangled states. The state company is ready to pay 78 million rubles for this work. Applications for an open competition are accepted until November 1, the results will be announced on November 16.

Russian Railways develops quantum communication devices

So, the contractor of the contract, based on the results of the tender, must develop and manufacture an experimental stand for testing the above technology. In particular, he must conduct a study of the possibility of creating a new sample of means of cryptographic information protection based on this stand. The work should be completed on April 28, 2023.

At the same time, research, including the formation of a new threat model and an intruder model, must be coordinated with Russian Railways and then with the Federal Security Service.

Billions on quantum networks

In January 2020, it became known about the plans of Russian Railways to invest 24.7 billion rubles in the development of quantum technologies in Russia, of which 12.9 billion rubles. will be taken from the budget, 5.3 billion rubles. will be spent by the state company itself, and 6.5 billion rubles. will be attracted from extrabudgetary sources. Part of the funds will go towards building a quantum network for secure data transmission.

How to empower employees to work on challenging tasks while moving towards digital transformation Business

According to the draft roadmap of Russian Railways, part of the funds will be spent on a quantum network for 1000 subscribers, which will be built by 2024. The quantum network itself will be based on the backbone fiber-optic channels of Russian Railways, and by 2024 its total length will be 10 thousand km. The commercialization of the network will begin before the end of 2021.

A specially created Department of Quantum Communications is engaged in the construction of quantum networks at Russian Railways, the main goal of which is to increase the efficiency of business processes of Russian Railways, the safety of railway transport, as well as to increase the efficiency of using the infrastructure of the Russian railway network.

How quantum networks work

Quantum communications provide secure transmission of data over long distances through the exploitation of quantum cryptography algorithms. The data itself is transmitted through the optical fiber by photons of light and is protected from interception using a quantum encryption key distribution algorithm.

This algorithm means the creation of two arbitrary keys, one for each side of the information transmission, and the generation of a common arbitrary key necessary for encryption and decryption of the transmitted data. The shared key is known only to the “interlocutors”, which excludes the possibility of unauthorized interception.

If an attempt is made to unauthorized access to the transmitted information without a decryption key, the data itself will be distorted, since the measurement of the quantum state of the photon is impossible without making changes to it.