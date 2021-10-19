Russia’s daily spending on the fight against COVID exceeded ₽3 billion :: Economy :: RBC

Photo: Kirill Braga / RIA Novosti



Against the background of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, Russia spends an average of about 3.6 billion rubles on the fight against the epidemic. per day, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

“On average, we spent about 2 billion rubles a day on covid a day in a normal situation, now in a special situation, with a surge in diseases – 3.6 billion rubles a day,” Siluanov said at a meeting with senators in the Open Dialogue format. “(Quoted by RIA Novosti).

The minister noted that, despite all the difficulties, problems with the provision of planned assistance to citizens should not be allowed.

In this regard, Siluanov said that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health have prepared proposals for additional appropriations to support the compulsory health insurance system (CHI) in the amount of over 50 billion rubles.

“Will there be additional tranches of support for the CHI system? There will be. We have now, together with the Ministry of Health, calculated the required volumes and are preparing proposals to the government. This figure will be over 50 billion rubles. To be precise, 56 billion rubles so far. So we appreciated it. These proposals will be submitted to the government so that the government can finally put an end to it. I think it will be in the coming days, ”said the minister (quoted by Interfax).