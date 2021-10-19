https://ria.ru/20211018/otstavka-1755108950.html
Ryazan governor dismissed his first deputy
Ryazan governor dismissed his first deputy – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
Ryazan governor dismissed his first deputy
Mikhail Semyonov left the post of Vice Governor – First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Ryazan Region, the head of the region Nikolai Lyubimov said that … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
2021-10-18T20: 38
2021-10-18T20: 38
2021-10-18T20: 38
politics
Ryazan Oblast
Nikolay Lyubovov
resignation
Russia
RYAZAN, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Mikhail Semyonov left the post of vice-governor – first deputy chairman of the government of the Ryazan region, the head of the region Nikolai Lyubimov said that he had signed a corresponding decree. “Today I signed a decree on dismissing vice-governor Mikhail Olegovich Semenov. The employment contract was terminated on the basis of a number of points. service contract related to admission to the state secret, “- said in the message Lyubimov on his page in the social network” VKontakte “. Lyubimov noted that civil servants are required to comply with a number of restrictions. “Those who violate these restrictions in any form should not work in the regional government. I ask everyone who wants to stay in our team to take this into account.” this year.
Ryazan governor dismissed his first deputy