Ryazan governor dismissed his first deputy

2021-10-18

RYAZAN, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Mikhail Semyonov left the post of vice-governor – first deputy chairman of the government of the Ryazan region, the head of the region Nikolai Lyubimov said that he had signed a corresponding decree. “Today I signed a decree on dismissing vice-governor Mikhail Olegovich Semenov. The employment contract was terminated on the basis of a number of points. service contract related to admission to the state secret, “- said in the message Lyubimov on his page in the social network” VKontakte “. Lyubimov noted that civil servants are required to comply with a number of restrictions. “Those who violate these restrictions in any form should not work in the regional government. I ask everyone who wants to stay in our team to take this into account.” this year.

politics, ryazan region, nikolay lyubovov, resignation, russia