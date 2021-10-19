Salma Hayek appeared on the red carpet with her daughter

Не только Анджелина Джоли решила посвятить своих детей в дивный мир известности.

Mini Salma Hayek appeared on the red carpet of the premiere of the movie “The Eternals” based on the Marvel Universe. 14-year-old Valentina and 55-year-old Salma became the object of everyone’s attention.

For the occasion, Hayek chose a black Gucci dress with a slit and an impressive neckline, while Valentina opted for a mini dress from Saint Laurent – a black shade with white polka dots.

In the new film, Salma will appear along with colleagues in the acting profession: Angelina Jolie, Keith Harrington, Richard Madden, Jenna Chan and others.

Exclusively for Entertainment tonight Salma Hayek said how unexpected it was for her to play a superhero.

“It came as a shock to me in many ways. Just knowing that in your 50s you will be playing a heroine from the Marvel family. Moreover, it was after all a male character who was made female. If someone had told me this 5 years ago, I would have laughed. But here we are. Everything is possible”.

Valentina, on her own behalf, briefly noted that her mother is very cool.

Last month, the movie star posted a snapshot of her daughter on the occasion of her birthday, writing in the comments what she feels about the girl.

“My dear, you are everything to me. I was blessed the day you appeared in my life to light the way for me. Happy birthday, Valentine. Thank you for being you. “

We remind you that Salma Hayek gave birth to a daughter, Valentina Paloma, in a marriage with the famous fashion businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009. The actress is also the stepmother of Pino’s son from her past wife, model Linda Evangelista.