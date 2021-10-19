Salma Hayek, Billy Porter and others in the new trailer for the comedy “Like a Boss”

Salma Hayek in the movie “Like a Boss”

A new trailer for the comedy “Like a Boss” has been released on the official YouTube channel of Paramount Pictures, starring Salma Hayek, Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Porter. The film was directed by Miguel Arteta, previously known to viewers for his work on The Office and American Horror Story.

In the center of the plot is the story of two friends – Mia and Mel (they were played in the picture by Byrne and Haddish). Together, they run a cosmetics company they once created from scratch. Suddenly, the business of her friends is on the verge of ruin, and they go into debt to save their own business. At this moment, Claire Luna (played by Hayek) appears on the horizon with a ransom offer. But the girls are faced with another problem – the appearance of Claire’s friends in the life threatens their long-term friendship.

The world premiere of the new comedy will take place already on New Year’s holidays – January 10th. When the picture will appear in the Russian box office is still unknown.

Salma Hayek in the movie “Like a Boss” Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Like a Boss

Billy Porter in the movie “Like a Boss” Salma Hayek in the movie Like a Boss

Recall that now Salma Hayek is working on a new comedy film with her participation – it is about the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, where the actress plays along with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Especially for this role, Hayek mastered professional fighting techniques: she learned to put her opponent on her shoulder blades and even knock him out.