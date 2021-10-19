Salma Hayek in a costume of the Statue of Liberty lit her chest after Biden’s victory

On Sunday, Salma Hayek celebrated the election victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The actress posted a photo of herself in 2000 on her Instagram page, in which she poses in the image of the Statue of Liberty, and happily declared that the “times of separation” were over.

“The time has come to free ourselves from division. Four years ago, we saw the wall separating America and Mexico. But in fact, an invisible wall has grown between the Americans themselves. There are no more suitable people to break down this wall and unite America, ”the Mexican actress wrote in her microblog.

instagram.com/salmahayek/

“Amen!”, “We in Mexico are very nervous because of his victory, we shouldn’t be so happy”, “With Joe we will have communism”, “No, honey, this is the beginning of a real division,” the fans responded to the joyful publication of the actress …

