Salma Hayek responded to allegations that she married of convenience to billionaire François-Henri Pinault

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

Since Salma Hayek married the French businessman François-Henri Pinault in 2009, she has repeatedly had to deal with rumors that she tied the knot with him solely for financial reasons. Hayek’s husband is the CEO of PPR Group, which owns brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and many others. His family’s fortune was estimated at $ 35 billion two years ago.

The last to express skepticism about Salma’s sincerity was American actor Dax Shepard. During a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, he said that at first he didn’t understand what Hayek saw in Pino.

I thought, “Oh, she married a rich guy. Maybe that’s why she married him, I don’t know.”

– he said.

However, upon meeting Salma’s husband in life, Dax changed his mind about him. He described him as a handsome, charming, sweet, kind and even super sexy man. Salma agreed with these definitions and commented on rumors of a marriage of convenience.

The fact is that photographs are not able to convey his charisma. He helped me become so much better. When I married him, everyone said that I did it because of the money. And this is what I want to say: think what you want. We’ve been together for 15 years and our love is strong

– noted the star.

She added that such statements insult her and noted that while some people marry for money, wealthy men like her husband face some discrimination. Hayek meant that in the eyes of the public these people look unworthy of true love.

You immediately think that because a person is rich, he may not be a very good person. People live with the prejudice that if a person has made a lot of money, he did it in the wrong way,

She added.

The actress also noted that her husband is not a workaholic at all, who thinks only about money, and is always ready to sacrifice work for the sake of the family.

My husband is finishing work, no matter how hard it is. And believe me, he has a lot of responsibilities – he is happy to be at home with me and with the children and happily makes us laugh. When we go on vacation, he is completely disconnected from everything, he is here and now. And therefore, this is not just an insult to me: I am not the only one on trial. People can’t even imagine what a joy it is just to be human,

– she said.

In marriage, the couple are raising their 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma. Pinault also has children from previous relationships: 21-year-old son François and 19-year-old daughter Matilda from his first marriage to Dorothy Leper and 13-year-old son Augustine, whom model Linda Evangelista gave birth to.



Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault with their daughter Valentina Paloma