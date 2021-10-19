Salma Hayek was published with her grown-up daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina

The premiere of the new Marvel superhero film “The Eternals”, starring 55-year-old Salma Hayek, took place last night in Los Angeles. At the event on this occasion, the Hollywood star was supported by 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pino. The last time Valentina came out with her stellar mother, when she was still quite a child, and now she has noticeably grown and changed.

For the premiere, Salma and Valentina chose total black looks. The actress wore a floor-length Gucci dress with a deep cut on the chest and a side slit. Valentina chose a flirty Saint Laurent mini dress with ruffles and large white polka dots. Mother and daughter did not leave each other throughout the evening, and on the red carpet they hugged a lot and held hands tightly.

She’s cool, she’s just really cool!

– Valentina shared her impressions of her mother’s appearance in the new film.

Valentina’s daughter Salma Hayek gave birth to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whose fortune is estimated at $ 48.7 billion. Hayek and Pino have been together for over 14 years, 12 of which have been married. For Salma, Valentina is an only child, and François-Henri also has four children from previous relationships, including a 15-year-old son from model Linda Evangelista.

Recall that in “The Eternals” Salma got the role of the spiritual leader of a superhero team named Ajak. In her interviews, Hayek has repeatedly admitted that she never thought that in her 50s she would receive an offer to shoot a superhero movie and would be able to work with her beloved filmmaker Chloe Zhao. By the way, initially, according to the plot of the comic, Salma’s character was a man, whom the filmmakers ultimately decided to turn into a woman.

This is a shock to me in many ways. Just knowing that in your 50s you will be a superhero in the big Marvel family. And on top of that, my character was a man they just turned into a woman. If someone had told me about this project five years ago, I would have just laughed in his face. And here we are! So anything is possible

– Salma told about the new role.