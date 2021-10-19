Sberbank. The week started with a decline

Trading results

On the previous trading day, Sberbank shares fell by 1.94%, closing took place at the mark 364.6 rub… The paper looked worse than the market, which fell by 0.32%. Trading volume for the share on the main market amounted to RUB 14 billion. with an average monthly of 16.5 billion rubles.

Short-term picture

Sberbank shares at the very beginning of the new week broke through the support of 370-371 rubles. and continued to decline. On higher timeframes, such a movement fits into a corrective wave within an ascending channel, and quotes are in the upper part. This means that there is still potential for descent. At a moderate rate of decline, the lower boundary of the channel can be found in the region of 345–350 rubles. Local support can be the levels of 363.7 and 360 rubles.

At today’s session, the external background before the opening is mixed and does not allow us to fully assess the possible dynamics at the opening. It can be assumed that the activity of sellers will remain high, and the instrument during trading may test the level of 360 rubles.

External background

The external background is mixed in the morning. American indices rose slightly after the close of the main session at the Moscow Exchange. Asian indices are mostly in positive territory. S&P 500 futures are down 0.02%. Brent crude is down 0.1% today. All this suggests that if the background persists, the opening will take place near the closing level of the previous trading day.

Nearest support levels: 363.7 / 360/355

Nearest resistance levels: 367/370/374

Long-term picture

Sberbank’s share price has historically been in an upward trend. In 2020, it was able to break up from broad consolidation and renew record levels. In recent months, the price has been running in an upward channel, which has been forming since the beginning of 2021. Last week, the upward dynamics slowed down, partially offsetting the acceleration in early October. However, the consensus forecast is RUB 403.6. leaves room for further growth.

The bank occupies a leading position in the Russian economy, developing many digital services not directly related to banking. Industry analysts, according to Interfax, retain their Buy recommendations over the long term.

