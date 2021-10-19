https://ria.ru/20211019/sok-1755265696.html

Scientists have named the drink that reduces inflammation

Scientists have named a drink that reduces inflammation – Russia news today

Scientists have named the drink that reduces inflammation

American scientists have found that substances and compounds contained in natural orange juice have a beneficial effect on the body, reduce … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T18: 10

2021-10-19T18: 10

2021-10-19T19: 47

the science

nutrition

USA

health

biology

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/17996/74/179967493_0:47:500:328_1920x0_80_0_0_eded0c4c18b71d9872cd94f1cf1fcfd8.jpg

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. American scientists have found that substances and compounds contained in natural orange juice have a beneficial effect on the body, reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. The results of the study are published in the journal Advances in Nutrition. Despite the fact that the benefits of fruits, vegetables and drinks from them have long been proven, in most developed countries people do not consume even half of the norm established by nutritionists and, accordingly, do not receive the necessary compounds for health. Tufts and George Mason University decided to find out how important it is for a person to consume orange juice. To do this, they reviewed 21 studies involving 307 healthy adults and 327 adults at risk for diseases associated with chronic inflammation, such as heart disease and diabetes, adding to the summary results from 16 systematic reviews that measured six of the most commonly reported biomarkers. associated with inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, as well as ten meta-analysis studies that investigated the relationship between orange juice consumption and markers of inflammation or oxidation in healthy adults and those at risk of chronic disease. The review included clinical and observational studies of any duration, and as markers used: C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin IL-6, TNF-α, malondialdehyde (MDA), oxidized LDL (oxLDL) and total antioxidant capacity. The researchers concluded that one hundred percent orange sugar-free juice significantly reduces the level of interleukin 6, a well-known marker of inflammation in both healthy people and adults at risk, as well as two additional markers of inflammatory and oxidative stress. Scientists associate the positive effect with ascorbic acid and flavonoids, compounds that can modulate oxidative stress. and the inflammatory system of the body. Some studies also report positive effects of hesperidin, another bioactive compound found in oranges. The authors note that the results of absolutely all analyzed articles indicate positive or neutral, but not negative, effects of orange juice on oxidative stress or inflammation, but to determine numerical indicators need more research.

https://ria.ru/20211014/produkty-1754606243.html

https://ria.ru/20211007/arakhis-1753576509.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/17996/74/179967493_0:500:375_1920x0_80_0_0_0bc236f827a62fd94dbcede9f39b213c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

nutrition, usa, health, biology