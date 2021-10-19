Scientists have warned of a dangerous mutation of the delta strain of coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211019/mutatsiya-1755255938.html

Jeffrey Barrett from the Senger Institute in Cambridge and Francois Ballou from University College London warned about the emergence of a "descendant" of the Indian strain

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Jeffrey Barrett of the Senger Institute in Cambridge and François Ballou of University College London have warned of the emergence of a “descendant” of the Indian strain of the coronavirus. The Financial Times writes about this. According to scientists, the new mutation is 10-15% more infectious than its predecessor, which still dominates the world. If preliminary data prove to be correct, then AY.4.2 will become the most infectious coronavirus in the entire pandemic, they noted. SARS-CoV-2 “delta” mutation is currently the most widespread in the world. It accounts for most of the new COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organization noted that it will dominate the planet in the coming months until a more competitive strain of coronavirus emerges.

