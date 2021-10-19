SEC investigation denied the main version of the reasons for the rise of GameStop

The US stock market regulator has investigated the sharp January rise in the quotations of “meme” stocks, including the securities of the network of game stores GameStop

Photo: Shutterstock



Commission on

securities

and the US Exchanges (SEC) published a 44-page report on the investigation into the behavior of retail investors from the social network Reddit, who have teamed up to buy “meme” shares, including shares of the video game store chain GameStop. The regulator’s report says that the sharp rise in shares at the beginning of the year was caused by a rapid increase in the number of investors who bought securities, and not by the massive closure of short positions in shares, writes Business Insider.

In January, the price of shares of the network of game stores GameStop soared by more than 1700% – from $ 19 to $ 325 per share. At the high, quotes rose to $ 482.95. The main reason for the explosive growth was considered to be the activity of users of the Reddit forum, who dispersed the value of GameStop shares and some other securities in order to “punish” large hedge funds, which were betting that the securities of these companies would fall in price. The acceleration of quotations led to a “short squeeze” – a situation in which investors, who bet on a decrease in quotations and opened

short positions

, are forced to buy securities, prices for which, contrary to their expectations, began to rise. This led to an even greater increase in the share price.

In the United States launched an investigation over the excitement around the shares of GameStop



The SEC has denied the theory that the short squeeze could lead to a sharp increase in the shares of GameStop and other “meme” securities. The regulator said that although many market participants who bet on the fall of securities were forced to close their short positions, there is no evidence that this was the main factor behind the explosive growth in the value of securities.

The SEC said that purchases of GameStop shares by those who closed their short positions accounted for “a small fraction of total purchases,” and the share price continued to remain high after the direct effect of such purchases waned.

Reddit traders bust shortists at GameStop promotions. What’s happening?



The regulator concluded that the growth in the price of securities GameStop mainly contributed to 880 thousand new investors who traded shares in January and bet on their growth. The number of unique accounts trading GameStop shares daily increased from less than 10,000 at the beginning of the month to nearly 900,000 by January 27, 2021.

In addition to retail investors, GameStop shares have been acquired by institutional investors, including several hedge funds that have joined the market rally. Several hedge funds, including Melvin Capital, which went short on GameStop, lost billions of dollars. They also bought shares, but this time to close their short positions. The regulator said these companies were generally unaffected by investments in GameStop and other memorabilia.

Hedge fund betting on GameStop shares shuts down



Not only GameStop

According to the SEC, by early 2021, the popularity of trading apps among private investors has grown significantly. In January, the number of downloads of the Robinhood broker’s application for trading exceeded 3 million, and for Webull it was more than 800 thousand. In the wake of the growing interest of private investors in trading on the stock market in January, more than 100 stocks experienced strong price fluctuations or an increase in trading volume, which significantly exceeded the market average.

For example, the daily price jump in the auction on January 27 compared to the closing price on January 26 in the papers of the headphone manufacturer KOSS Corporation (480%), the cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (301.2%), the clothing manufacturer Naked Brand Group (252.3%) and retailer Express (214.1%) were more than any daily change in GameStop share price.

Robinhood is a new meme share: Reddit clocked it by 81%. What’s happening



Analysis of events, “unpacking” of companies, portfolios of top funds – in our YouTube channel



A method of trading on the stock exchange when an investor borrows shares from a broker that he does not own in order to sell them at the current market price in order to buy the same shares at a lower price and benefit. In this case, the investor is limited by the timing of settlements, and opening a short position is associated with high risk.



A financial instrument used to raise capital. The main types of securities: shares (grants the owner the right of ownership), bonds (debt securities) and their derivatives.

More details

