Sergei Sobyanin introduced new coronavirus restrictions in Moscow

In Moscow, against the background of an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, new quarantine restrictions have been introduced. According to the decree of the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, from October 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022, Muscovites over 60 years old and citizens with chronic diseases must again observe the home regime.

In addition, from October 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022, Moscow employers are required to switch to remote work mode at least 30% of the total number of employees, as well as all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. The only exception will be those employees whose presence is critical; vaccinated and recovered; doctors, workers of defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roskosmos and other strategic industries.

Sergei Sobyanin also said that the chief sanitary doctor in Moscow decided to increase the requirements for mandatory vaccination of service workers. The enterprises of these industries are obliged to ensure vaccination of at least 80% of the total number of employees by January 1, 2022. Vaccination with the first component must be carried out by December 1, 2021.

“Judging by the graph, the story of last year is repeating itself, when the incidence of coronavirus also began to rise in September, and its peak was in December. <...> This fall, the epidemiological situation is seriously aggravated due to an increase in the incidence of ARVI and other respiratory diseases, which was not the case last year.

To tell the truth, we hoped that at the beginning of autumn the pensioners would return to Moscow from their summer cottages and would definitely choose the time to get vaccinated. Unfortunately, this did not happen. In this situation, we must take urgent measures to protect the older generation and other vulnerable categories of citizens, ”explained the mayor of the city.

