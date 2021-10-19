“So disgusting”: Kim Kardashian complained about the comparison with Kate Middleton

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210814/Tak-protivno-Kim-Kardashyan-pozhalovalas-na-sravnenie-s-Keyt-Middlton-252580995.html
TBILISI, 14 Aug – Sputnik. Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian lamented the comparison with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton: the diva recalled unpleasant experiences during her first pregnancy.
In 2013, Kardashian and West were waiting for the appearance of their first child, daughter North. At the same time, the wife of the British Prince William, Kate Middleton, was in the position. The couple were waiting for the birth of Prince George. All this affected Kim’s condition.
Kardashian admitted that she experienced “real madness” because of comparisons with Kate Middleton: because of this, the reality star constantly cried and sat at home.
“They compared me to Kate and said that she was a vagabond, and I was a whale. A vagabond versus a whale. So disgusting. …
Kardashian admitted that, being pregnant, she simply hated the whole world and how she felt and how she looked.
Later, Kim gave birth to another child – the son of Seitan, and then turned to a surrogate mother. It was she who gave the star two more children – Chicago and Psalm.
