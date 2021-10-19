https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210814/Tak-protivno-Kim-Kardashyan-pozhalovalas-na-sravnenie-s-Keyt-Middlton-252580995.html

“So disgusting”: Kim Kardashian complained about the comparison with Kate Middleton

08/14/2021

TBILISI, 14 Aug – Sputnik. Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian complained about comparisons with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton: the diva remembered unpleasant impressions during her first pregnancy. In 2013, Kardashian and West were waiting for the appearance of their first child, daughter North. At the same time, the wife of the British Prince William, Kate Middleton, was in the position. The couple were waiting for the birth of Prince George. All this affected the state of Kim. Kardashian admitted that she experienced “real madness” because of comparisons with Kate Middleton: because of this, the reality star constantly cried and stayed at home. “They compared me to Kate and said that she was a vagabond, and I am a whale. A vagabond against a whale. So disgusting. I think that now it would not hurt me, but then my self-esteem dropped to zero, “complained Kim in the Kristen Bell podcast. Kardashian admitted that, being pregnant, she simply hated the whole world and how she felt and how she looked. Later, Kim gave birth to another child – the son of Seitan, and then turned to a surrogate mother. It was she who gave the star two more children – Chicago and Psalm. Read also:

