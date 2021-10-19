Sobchak filmed at the Paris airport | News | News

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak on Tuesday, October 19, arrived in the French capital. The journalist was filmed leaving the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Accompanied by a man in a suit, Sobchak proceeded from the terminal to the parking lot, where she got into a black BMW and drove off in an unknown direction. She refused to communicate with journalists.

Earlier that day, the TV presenter was noticed at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport, where she was going through passport control before flying to Paris. At the same time, on Thursday, October 21, Sobchak should appear for a meeting with the traffic police on the fact of the accident in Sochi, as a result of which one person died.

An accident involving a TV presenter occurred in Sochi on October 9. The driver of the rented Mercedes, in which Sobchak was, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Volkswagen car, which, as a result of the impact, flew into the minibus.

As a result of the incident, one woman died. She was buried on October 14. Two more people were hospitalized.

Mercedes driver Oleg Tsoi pleaded guilty, he is currently under house arrest and recognizance not to leave.

Rosgvardia spokesman Valery Gribakin told Izvestia on October 15 that Sobchak had filed complaints with the agency about surveillance. In the department, the TV presenter was advised to contact the internal affairs bodies.