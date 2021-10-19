Sobyanin announced tougher anti-coronavirus measures in Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the tightening of restrictive measures on coronavirus. So, from October 25 to February 25, Muscovites over 60 years old, as well as citizens with chronic diseases, must observe a home regime and stay at their place of permanent residence or in garden plots. On his website, the head of the capital stressed that walks and physical education in the fresh air for such people are not limited.

At the same time, working citizens have the right to get sick leave. Those who have been ill in the last six months or who have been vaccinated are exempt from the home regimen.

The new measures also apply to employers. From October 25 to February 25, they are required to transfer to remote work at least 30% of the total number of employees. The same applies to all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. The exception is employees whose presence is critical. Also on this list were vaccinated and recovered. Doctors, workers of defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roskosmos and other strategic industries can also go to work.

Meanwhile, the chief sanitary doctor in Moscow decided to increase the requirements for compulsory vaccination of service workers. Thus, enterprises in these industries must ensure vaccination of at least 80 percent of the total number of employees by January 1, 2022. In this case, vaccination with the first component must be carried out before December 1, 2021.

Sobyanin called the situation with coronavirus in Moscow difficult. According to him, in September, the capital entered a new period of growth in the incidence of COVID-19. So, compared to August 2021, the number of detected cases of infection has quadrupled – up to 42 thousand cases per week. In addition, the number of people hospitalized in hospitals with a severe form of the disease is growing every day. The number of patients in a serious and extremely serious condition has also doubled.

At the same time, this autumn the epidemiological situation is seriously complicated due to the increase in the incidence of ARVI and other respiratory diseases. This was not the case last year, Sobyanin said. “And the most alarming is the situation with the incidence of covid among the older generation,” he stressed.

In this regard, the city authorities have introduced new urgent measures to combat the coronavirus. Sobyanin added that there is simply no other way to protect residents from a serious illness.

In addition, he called for vaccinations and protection of their health, as well as “keep the usual way of life.”

Earlier, MK sources noted that new restrictions would be introduced in the capital. However, they did not specify exactly what measures are planned to be introduced.