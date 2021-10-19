SPB Exchange will add almost 100 new securities. Among them are Arrival and Novavax :: News :: RBC Investments

The platform will admit to trading another 96 foreign securities, including Arrival, Novavax, Affirm and Asana

from October 20, it will include another 96 shares of foreign companies in the list of securities admitted to trading. The platform will announce the date when these securities will start trading separately, SPB Exchange said in a press release.

After that, investors will be able to buy and sell securities of companies such as:

Arrival – British manufacturer of electric vehicles;

Novavax – American biotechnology company;

Upstart Holdings – cloud lending platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning;

Riot Blockchain – American mining company that extracts bitcoins;

Affirm – American fintech;

Marathon Digital Holdings – mining company;

Zynga – American developer of online games;

Asana – mobile and web application for project management in teams;

RenaissanceRe Holdings – a provider of services for reinsurance, insurance and other related business services, and others.

Given the new

issuers

number of shares, bonds and

depositary receipts

foreign companies on the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange will reach 1740.

In addition, the SPB Exchange plans to launch a market for stock options and depositary receipts of foreign companies by the end of 2021.

The platform also announced that “it is currently considering the possibility of an initial public offering (‘IPO’) of ordinary shares on the SPB Exchange, which should be completed by the end of 2021.” The company also plans to apply for a NASDAQ listing of its depository shares.

