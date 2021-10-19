https://ria.ru/20211018/medvedchuk-1755028535.html

Speaker of the Rada named the condition for the exchange of Medvedchuk

The speaker of the Rada called the condition for the exchange of Medvedchuk – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Speaker of the Rada named the condition for the exchange of Medvedchuk

The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called the “exchange” of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk permissible with … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T13: 48

2021-10-18T13: 48

2021-10-18T14: 39

in the world

Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Victor Medvedchuk

opposition platform – for life

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/02/1748316877_0-0:2881:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_c84e27a2399c81e908d7caa42fcd2729.jpg

KIEV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called the “exchange” of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk permissible from the point of view of the law, if the politician’s Russian citizenship is proved. … Medvedchuk himself said that he is not interested in the idea and he believes that the head of state has demonstrated “into what legal and moral abyss Ukraine has collapsed.” provided by the law of Ukraine. If such exchange operations can be carried out and they will be confirmed by the exchange party, then a decision must be made, “the speaker said at a briefing. The head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, said that the politician in 2014 organized coal supplies from the Donbass territory not controlled by Kiev in collusion with the country’s top leadership. The court decided to choose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest. Another case was opened against him: Medvedchuk and his political associate Taras Kozak are suspected of treason and plundering of national resources in Crimea. The party leader denies suspicions about him, linking them to political persecution.

https://ria.ru/20211017/zelenskiy-1754948574.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/ukraina-1754774260.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/02/1748316877_0-0:2542:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_24de805fe32881e9a3762e5e39bc138b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, opposition platform – for life