St. Petersburg will introduce QR codes to visit public places from November 1 | News | News

New restrictions will be introduced in St. Petersburg on November 1 amid the spread of the coronavirus. The corresponding decree was signed on October 18.

So, from November 1, you will need a QR code to visit public events and public places. At the same time, without the consent of the authorities, it is possible to hold events of no more than 40 people instead of the previously approved 75.

In addition, from November 15, it is necessary to present a QR code in swimming pools, fitness centers, other organizations providing services in the field of physical culture and sports, in theaters, circuses, concert halls, cinemas, in museums and at exhibitions, as well as at a ceremony. solemn registration of marriage.

Also, employers of the city were recommended to transfer to remote work for the pre-holiday period from November 1 to November 3, all employees, except for those whose presence in the workplace is “critical to ensure the functioning of the government.”

Earlier that day, the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, allowed a possible increase in restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the event of a worsening epidemiological situation in the city.

According to the governor, the situation with the coronavirus in the city is controlled, but not easy.

Earlier on the same day, the COVID-19 operational headquarters reported that over the past day, doctors detected 34,325 new cases of infection in Russia, and the total number of detected cases since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded 8 million. (6823), followed by St. Petersburg (3097) and the Moscow region (2768).

On October 8, the chairman of the city health committee Dmitry Lisovets said that the authorities of St. Petersburg do not exclude the introduction of new restrictions for elderly residents if the rate of vaccination against coronavirus infection in this category of citizens is low. He expressed the hope that residents will be able to convince them to get vaccinated.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in the Russian Federation since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag # We are together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.