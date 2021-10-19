Strange business ideas of the stars – photos

You won’t be full on songs alone, many people think celebrities and start their own business. Most often these are beauty salons and nightclubs. But some representatives of the world of show business go further and come up with unusual ideas for making money.

Cameron Diaz

A healthy lifestyle and sustainability are important to Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz. In 2013, she wrote the book On the Body, where she told how she learned to listen to her body. After the birth of a child, Cameron Diaz abandoned her career as an actress, but did not limit herself to the role of a good mother. The woman has released organic wine – Spanish white and French rose. Cameron says the idea came to her when she and a friend were trying to order “organic” wine at a restaurant.

Diaz wines are made from grapes grown in the north of Spain. The drinks do not contain colors or sweeteners. Environmental health advocates are confident that with the growing trend towards ecology, Diaz’s idea will appeal to many. But society did not like Cameron’s idea: in an online survey of a wine expert, users put Diaz organic wine in the last place in the category and indicated that celebrities who did not receive the appropriate education should not call themselves winemakers.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson became famous for her role in the movie “Fifty Shades of Gray”. While working on the film, the actress noticed that the topic of sex in society is almost never discussed. In an interview, Dakota said that she would like to see a world in which people will not condemn sex and their bodies and learn to take care of themselves and their partner. The actress launched a brand of intimate health products. The range includes organic condoms, toys, lubricants and massage oils. The actress believes that everyone should have access to quality sex products, regardless of gender, age or orientation.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress decided to go into business in 2017. Gwyneth has opened an online store Goop with products for beauty and health. The assortment of the store surprised customers: on the site it was possible to buy sprays from the attack of vampires, stickers for managing energy in your body, as well as nutritional supplements from little-known components.











In January 2020 Gwyneth announced that it is launching scented candles called “Smells Like My Vagina.” The actress explained that she chose the extravagant name because of the associations that she had when mixing bergamot, geranium, damask rose and ambrette. Later, a candle appeared in the assortment with the smell of the actress’s orgasm – it smells of grapefruit, neroli and black currant. For such an idea, Gwyneth received a wave of criticism on the Internet. The products were called useless. In January of this year, it turned out that the candles are dangerous: one of them exploded in the apartment of a resident of England.

Timati

Rapper Timur Yunusov (Timati) started his career as a businessman with the creation of the Black Star music label. In 2016, Timati, together with the general management of the label and businessman Yuri Levitas, opened the Black Star Burger restaurant. The owners were the first in Russia to start serving burgers with a set of black gloves. The queues at the restaurant did not end for several months. Fast service instantly became a trend, and fast food restaurants began to open in Russia. After Timati, many bloggers opened their restaurants: Dmitry Larin, Nikolai Sobolev, Olga Buzova… In 2020, it became known that Timati left the association created by him. However, Yunusov remained the founder of the group of companies, and some projects were completely transferred under his control.

Morgenstern

Alisher Morgenstern, a native of Ufa, started out with funny videos on YouTube. When Alisher became popular, he realized that income from musical compositions was not enough for him. He created several clothing collections and even became the face of a luxury restaurant in Moscow. But Alisher’s most unusual business is toilet paper with his face.

“You can call me the toilet emperor. And this is the future“- proudly declared Morgenstern, sitting on the toilet in a commercial.

Those interested can purchase rolls with rapper’s photos for less than a thousand rubles.