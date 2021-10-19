Sverdlovsk security officer headed the FSB in Siberia

Maxim Rodetsky took over as head of the FSB of Khakassia

Former deputy head of the FSB department for the Sverdlovsk region, Maxim Rodetsky, headed the regional department of the department in Khakassia. This was reported by the press service of the government of the republic.

“The new head of the FSB of Russia for the Republic of Khakassia is Maxim Rodetsky,” the press service said in a statement posted on the official website of the regional administration. They noted that the head of Khakassia, Valentin Konovalov, had a meeting with the security official.

In the Sverdlovsk Region, Rodetsky held a post on the Commission for the Prevention of Offenses. Also, according to media reports, he controlled the provision of technical means to several units of the FSB.

URA.RU contacted the press service of the FSB Directorate for the Sverdlovsk Region. They did not answer the call from the agency’s correspondent.