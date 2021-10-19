Sweden announced the connection between the rise in gas prices in Europe and the “influence” of “Gazprom” on the energy market

Swedish parliamentarian Hans Wallmark expressed the opinion that gas prices in Europe have increased due to, among other things, the “influence” that the Russian company “Gazprom” allegedly has on the energy market. This is stated in the deputy’s address to the Minister of Energy and Information Technologies of the country Anders Igeman. RT got acquainted with the document.

Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent weeks, Wallmark recalled. This, in turn, affected energy prices – including in Sweden.

The Riksdag deputy also noted that the EU is increasingly opposing the chaos in the market, which allegedly occurs when one and the same supplier is a player controlling both the gas production itself and the pipeline network and fuel reserves.

“This circumstance can be used for various purposes, including influencing the market. A typical example is Gazprom, the parliamentarian said.

Against this background, Wallmark asked if Igeman intends to make efforts to persuade the EU to take measures aimed at preventing the rise in gas prices in Europe due to the “influence” on the market of companies such as Russian Gazprom.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the European Commission Frans Timmermans said that Gazprom is fully fulfilling long-term contracts for gas supplies to the EU and is not involved in price manipulation on the gas market.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the opinion that an increase in supplies via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could ease tensions on the European gas market.