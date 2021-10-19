Taliban send special forces to province in northern Afghanistan

https://ria.ru/20211019/taliby-1755297805.html

KABUL, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Taliban * has formed a special forces unit that will operate in the capital of Balkh province, Mazar-i-Sharif, to provide security, Tolo News reported, citing local security forces. Balkh province is located in northern Afghanistan and borders Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. … The city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which, according to some sources, is home to about 500 thousand people, is an important trade and transport hub. According to the TV channel, the unit is called the “Mansuri Division”, and members of the special unit said that their main task will be to fight the increased crime in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. According to the TV channel, the security forces are well trained and armed, and most of the weapons and military equipment at their disposal are produced in the United States. “This is the special forces of the Islamic Emirate (the self-name of the political system of the Taliban – ed.),” The TV channel quotes the head of the security service in Balkh province Abdulhai Abed: In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban announced that Panjshir, the last of the 34 Afghan provinces, had come under their control. under UN sanctions since 2001 * Terrorist organization banned in Russia

