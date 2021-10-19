Talking about torture in Russian prisons seeks asylum from Paris, AFP said

https://ria.ru/20211018/ubezhische-1755120541.html

PARIS, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian Sergei Savelyev, who allegedly submitted videos of torture in Russian prisons for publication on the Internet, asked for political asylum in France, AFP claims after a conversation with Savelyev. Previously, videos about sexual violence and torture of prisoners appeared on YouTube. The Telegram channel Gulagu.net explained that these footage recorded at least four episodes of violence and torture, torture and humiliation of prisoners, which, according to the report, took place in the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital (OTB) No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. The Investigative Committee opened a number of cases – on sexual violence and abuse of power. France Press does not provide evidence that Saveliev specifically collected and transferred these frames for publication, referring only to his words. The agency uses in relation to him the general wording “the man who caused the video leak.” Roissy – Charles de Gaulle in the waiting area for asylum seekers. According to the agency, Saveliev was serving a sentence in a Saratov colony on a drug trafficking case. The agency writes that under the guise of servicing computers, Savelyev secretly downloaded video files from prisons throughout Russia. Savelyev said that shortly before his release in February 2021, he managed to hide the media on which the data was registered near the release from prison. that the department began checking in the institutions of the penitentiary system of the Saratov region for the observance of the rights of convicts. The Federal Penitentiary Service announced the dismissal of the head of OTB No. 1, three more employees of the regional department of the department, and also sent documents for the dismissal of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Saratov Region, Colonel of the Internal Service, Alexei Fedotov. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin knew about the video with the rape of a prisoner in the Saratov region, the Federal Penitentiary Service is dealing with this, if the authenticity of the materials is confirmed, this will become a pretext for a serious investigation.

