Ten apartments will compete among vaccinated Muscovites
Residents of the capital who were vaccinated against the coronavirus from October 18 to November 21 can win an apartment, according to the official portal of the Mayor of Moscow. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the capital who were vaccinated against the coronavirus from October 18 to November 21 can win an apartment, according to the official portal of the Mayor of Moscow. This applies to everyone who puts the first or second component on time. To participate, you must sign an agreement at the vaccination center. Two apartments will be raffled every week. For the first time – among those who were vaccinated in the previous week – from 18 to 24 October. Then – until November 24 – according to the same principle. The draws will start on October 27 and will be held every Wednesday for five weeks on the Moskva 24 TV channel. The names of the winners will be announced on the air and published on the mos.ru portal.
