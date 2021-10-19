Tesla electric cars are on sale in Russia | News | News

Service for buying and selling cars online “SberAuto” announced the start of sales of Tesla electric vehicles.

As stated in a press release received by Izvestia on October 19, users have access to both new cars and used cars that have passed all customs procedures. Service users can purchase Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, as well as Tesla Model X, which will appear in the service at the end of October.

Thus, Tesla Model 3 is presented in two trim levels: Standard Range Plus with 296 hp, with rear wheel drive, power reserve of 448 km, and Long Range with all-wheel drive, with 367 hp. and a power reserve of 614 km.

Tesla Model Y is available with Long Range Dual Motor trim. The model has four-wheel drive, a cruising range of 460 km, engine power 350 hp. The Tesla Model X can be purchased with the Tesla Performance Ludicrous trim level, with four-wheel drive and a range of 548 km.

In the future, more models in various trim levels will appear in the service.

