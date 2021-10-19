https://ria.ru/20211019/medvedi-1755167688.html

The authorities have named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the zoo in Chelyabinsk

The authorities named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the Chelyabinsk zoo – Russia news today

The authorities have named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the zoo in Chelyabinsk

In Chelyabinsk, the cause of the poisoning of two bears at the zoo was established, Deputy Minister of Ecology of the region Vitaly Bezrukov told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T11: 40

2021-10-19T11: 40

2021-10-19T12: 46

incidents

Chelyabinsk

vitaly bezrukov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151032/66/1510326662_0:123:2400:1473_1920x0_80_0_0_6864b4bbb1b22f56dcb67a1a17ff0ef0.jpg

CHELYABINSK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. In Chelyabinsk, the cause of the poisoning of two bears at the zoo was established, Deputy Minister of Ecology of the region Vitaly Bezrukov told RIA Novosti. As reported by the press service of the city administration, on September 23, the veterinary service recorded the poisoning of the brown bear Stepan and the brown bear Masha. A criminal case was initiated under paragraph “e” of Part 2 of Article 245 (“Cruelty to an animal, & lt; … & gt; resulting in its death or injury, committed in relation to several animals”). According to the Chelyabinsk police, the suspect was identified and detained, this is a local resident born in 1989. “The investigating authorities are checking. As experts say, the bears were poisoned with arsenic,” the agency’s interlocutor said. The reasons why the man did this are not yet known. he added. The Chelyabinsk police were also unable to clarify the motives of the suspect’s act.

Chelyabinsk

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

The bears were poisoned in the Chelyabinsk zoo In the Chelyabinsk zoo, two brown bears, Stepan and Masha, died a few weeks ago. A RIA Novosti source said now that arsenic was the cause of the poisoning – it was found in the liver of both animals. Police said they detained a suspect in bear poisoning, it turned out to be a local resident born in 1989. A criminal case was initiated. The zoo staff, having learned the information about the deliberate poisoning, were shocked and now demand a fair punishment for the man. In the video, Stepan comes out of hibernation for the last time (in March of this year). 2021-10-19T11: 40 true PT0M37S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151032/66/1510326662_136-0:2264:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec4baaad30a90dcef135862b10a97d9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, chelyabinsk, vitaly bezrukov, video