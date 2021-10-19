https://ria.ru/20211019/medvedi-1755167688.html
The authorities have named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the zoo in Chelyabinsk
The authorities named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the Chelyabinsk zoo – Russia news today
The authorities have named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the zoo in Chelyabinsk
In Chelyabinsk, the cause of the poisoning of two bears at the zoo was established, Deputy Minister of Ecology of the region Vitaly Bezrukov told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T11: 40
2021-10-19T11: 40
2021-10-19T12: 46
incidents
Chelyabinsk
vitaly bezrukov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151032/66/1510326662_0:123:2400:1473_1920x0_80_0_0_6864b4bbb1b22f56dcb67a1a17ff0ef0.jpg
CHELYABINSK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. In Chelyabinsk, the cause of the poisoning of two bears at the zoo was established, Deputy Minister of Ecology of the region Vitaly Bezrukov told RIA Novosti. As reported by the press service of the city administration, on September 23, the veterinary service recorded the poisoning of the brown bear Stepan and the brown bear Masha. A criminal case was initiated under paragraph “e” of Part 2 of Article 245 (“Cruelty to an animal, & lt; … & gt; resulting in its death or injury, committed in relation to several animals”). According to the Chelyabinsk police, the suspect was identified and detained, this is a local resident born in 1989. “The investigating authorities are checking. As experts say, the bears were poisoned with arsenic,” the agency’s interlocutor said. The reasons why the man did this are not yet known. he added. The Chelyabinsk police were also unable to clarify the motives of the suspect’s act.
Chelyabinsk
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
The bears were poisoned in the Chelyabinsk zoo
In the Chelyabinsk zoo, two brown bears, Stepan and Masha, died a few weeks ago. A RIA Novosti source said now that arsenic was the cause of the poisoning – it was found in the liver of both animals. Police said they detained a suspect in bear poisoning, it turned out to be a local resident born in 1989. A criminal case was initiated. The zoo staff, having learned the information about the deliberate poisoning, were shocked and now demand a fair punishment for the man. In the video, Stepan comes out of hibernation for the last time (in March of this year).
2021-10-19T11: 40
true
PT0M37S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151032/66/1510326662_136-0:2264:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec4baaad30a90dcef135862b10a97d9.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, chelyabinsk, vitaly bezrukov, video
The authorities have named the reason for the poisoning of two bears in the zoo in Chelyabinsk
As the press service of the city administration reported, on September 23, the veterinary service recorded the poisoning of the brown bear Stepan and the brown bear Masha. A criminal case was initiated under paragraph “d” of Part 2 of Article 245 (“Cruelty to an animal <...> resulting in its death or injury committed against several animals”). According to the Chelyabinsk police, the suspect was identified and detained; this is a local resident born in 1989.
“Investigative authorities are checking. According to experts, the bears were poisoned by arsenic,” said the agency’s interlocutor.
The reasons why the man did this are not yet known, he added. The Chelyabinsk police were also unable to clarify the motives of the suspect’s act.