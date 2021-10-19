The authorities will prepare new approaches to assessing poverty :: Economy :: RBC

The Ministry of Economic Development has worsened the forecast for the growth of real incomes of Russians



Selective observation of income is important because its data can be used in developing measures of social and demographic policy, quantitatively measuring their effectiveness, improving monitoring of the implementation of priority national projects and state programs, Rosstat notes.

Read on RBC Pro

Target samples of citizens

In addition, as the press service of the statistical department explained to RBC, based on the results of the research work ordered by Rosstat, it will be possible to obtain more information about population groups that are insufficiently represented in the classical sample model. These are groups of the population that differ significantly in their socio-demographic or income characteristics from the average ones – large families, families consisting of pensioners, groups of people with very high or very low incomes, student households. At present, for example, sample studies by Rosstat provide very little information about wealthy citizens.

“We plan to evaluate small groups, information about which has not been provided for various reasons. These can be high-income groups or people with disabilities. But first of all, we are talking about families with children and older people, ”the press service of Rosstat noted.

The Statistical Service in its report on tasks for 2021 (.pdf) has already announced a specialized selective observation of the target group “families with children”. In addition, Rosstat planned to test methods for generating indicators of household income and poverty levels based on administrative data from the Federal Tax Service and the Pension Fund.

The current methods of collecting and processing information on socio-demographic issues require constant development, according to Rosstat. “Now there is a need for a more detailed statistical assessment of the financial situation of the most vulnerable groups of the population, which are now underrepresented in samples on a random basis, <...> now, but for several years, ”the Federal State Statistics Service explained.

Finally, the service faces the technical challenge of creating a unified sample model for different studies, both in the field of demography and in the field of income and other socio-economic problems in working with the population. Nowadays, for each study, its own sampling model is often formed, which is quite costly, the statistics department clarified.

Putin considered it premature to shout “Hurray!” on the occasion of the victory over poverty



Accounting for non-monetary social transfers

To assess the level of income of families, Rosstat plans to start taking into account social transfers and grants in kind, it follows from the materials of public procurement.

As specified in the terms of reference, social transfers in kind are understood as the purchase of goods, works, services carried out by government bodies in favor of citizens subject to legislation on social protection of the population, and accounted for in the amount of monetary value.

As explained in Rosstat, such transfers include, for example, a dairy kitchen for mothers or means of technical rehabilitation for disabled people.

Accounting for additional income in the form of social transfers and an in-depth assessment of the structure of income is a standard practice for modern statistics, Alexander Safonov, vice-rector of the Financial University under the government, explained to RBC. “For example, in the Netherlands, income is considered to be the use of a work vehicle outside of working hours. In addition, new forms of earnings are emerging, for example, income from cryptocurrency, ”he concretizes.

“Based on the results of these experimental calculations by the contractor [контракта] an assessment should be made of the impact of social transfers in kind on the measurement of poverty, ”the tender documentation says. Logically, when such transfers are taken into account, the poverty level, other things being equal, should decrease, since the monetary equivalent of these transfers will be included in household incomes.

The inclusion of in-kind social transfers and financial assets in income accounting may lead to a change in the assessment of the level of poverty, Safonov confirms. “Now the level of poverty is calculated in terms of receiving cash income. If transfers are taken into account, then the family’s income may turn out to be higher, ”the interlocutor of RBC notes. In his opinion, theoretically, this can reduce the circle of addressees for receiving social support measures.

Putin offered a payment of RUB 1 million for the third child in the Far East



There is another problem: not all recipients of social support measures need them – for example, some large families in Moscow do not use free travel on public transport. “The impossibility of assessing the volume of consumption of social transfers and subsidies in kind was revealed even during the 2004 reform of the monetization of benefits. There were many dissatisfied people then, people came out to protest. Some were limited in receiving the usual benefits, while others received monetary compensation for what they had never used, ”the expert recalls.

Since 2021, Rosstat has been calculating the subsistence minimum in a new way: if earlier it was formed on a quarterly basis based on the cost estimate of the consumer basket, now its value is set for a calendar year and is determined at 44.2% of the median per capita income for the previous one. Due to these methodological changes, it became impossible to correctly compare the population size with incomes below the subsistence minimum (poverty level) in 2021 with previous periods, the Federal State Statistics Service pointed out. For the second quarter of 2021, the poverty level in the country was estimated at 12.1%, or 17.7 million people. Alternative indicators of poverty in Russia can be derived from another large-scale study of Rosstat – the Comprehensive Survey of Living Conditions of the Population (conducted every two years), which estimates the share of households experiencing financial difficulties when buying clothes and shoes, fruits, travel, etc.

Financial assets

In addition to accounting for social transfers in kind, Rosstat is studying the issue of measuring income based on the availability of assets. “As part of the work on this task, the contractor needs to formalize the concept of“ asset ”in terms of income, including financial and non-financial assets,” the terms of reference says.

From the terms of reference it follows that the contractor must prepare “recommendations for improving the composition of indicators of household incomes, provided for by the program of selective observation of population incomes and participation in social programs.”

“Until now, Rosstat has not considered financial assets as instruments used by citizens. Accumulations and savings were taken into account, including those placed in financial and credit institutions. The assets that people invested in the financial markets turned out to be unaccounted for, ”the Federal State Statistics Service explained.

According to the representative of the department, the ordered scientific work is aimed primarily at studying international practice, including in the field of asset accounting, compiling materials from international statistical organizations and evaluating projects implemented by leading national statistical services. “When formalizing the concept of“ asset ”from the point of view of household income, the peculiarities and characteristic differences of this concept at the macro and micro levels will be taken into account,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that Rosstat wants to include investments on the stock exchange in calculating the income of Russians. Last year, the Central Bank noted the problem of understating income due to non-accounting of investments in securities.

Rosstat adds that the task of the department is to provide reliable statistical data, including for planning social policy measures. “The development of methods for conducting selective observations on socio-demographic problems is aimed at expanding and increasing the statistical reliability of information used in planning and evaluating the effectiveness of state social policy measures aimed at combating poverty and increasing targeted social policy,” the federal service said in a response to RBC’s request.